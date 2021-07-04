Kurnool : SEB seizes 42.6 kg silver ornaments, one arrested

Kurnool : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Saturday seized 42.6 kg silver ornaments during a vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media here, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said while conducting routine vehicle checking, the staff intercepted a car heading towards Kadapa.

During checking, the staff found a bag containing silver articles in it. Khajipeta Shaik Khaleel Basha, a resident of Moulana Azad Street in Proddatur was carrying the articles with him, said the CI.

When the officials asked about the documents for the articles, Basha said that he has purchased them at Naman Jewellery in Secunderabad and was taking to his shop KBK Silver Palace, Dargah Bazar in Proddatur of Kadapa district.

However, Basha failed to produce the proper documents for the articles. Carrying valuables without valid documents is illegal hence the police seized the goods and car used for the same.

A case was filed under relevant sections and the police handed over the accused, seized articles and car to Kurnool urban police station (UPS) for initiating further action, added the Circle Inspector.