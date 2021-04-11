Kurnool: SEB seizes Rs 3 cr cash, 1.12 kg gold

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) personnel and Taluka urban police seized Rs 3.05 crore unaccounted cash and 1.12 kg gold ornaments in separate incidents at Panchalingala border check-post late on Friday.

Briefing media at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Saturday, district superintendent of police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that one B A Chethan Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, was carrying the amount to Chennai from Raipur in Madhya Pradesh state. Chethan, on the directions of one Arun Kumar, of Chennai, went to Raipur on March 28. From Raipur he went to Raigarh where he was handed over the huge amount, said the SP.

On April 8, he went to Bilaspur from Raigarh and after completion of work at Bilaspur, he came back to Raigarh and boarded a private travel bus to Hyderabad. From Hyderabad, Chethan again boarded a bus to Bengaluru with the cash. While the SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah and his staff conducted vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check-post, they detected the bag containing the cash. During investigation, Chethan said that the amount belonged to Ramachandra Medical College located in Chennai, the SP said.

When the CI asked Chethan to provide valid documents pertaining to the amount, he failed to produce. With this, the CI seized the entire amount and handed it over it to Taluka urban police station.

CI Vikrama Simha filed a case under Section 102 CrPC and took up investigation. The amount would be handed over to the Income Tax department personnel for initiating appropriate action, added the SP.

He further said that in a span of two months, the SEB police seized Rs 8 crore cash, 25 kg gold, 12 kg silver and 500 grams of diamonds.

In a separate incident, at Panchalingala check-post, the SEB personnel seized 1.12 kg gold ornaments during the vehicle checking. SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said two persons, Koppara Sreekanth and Koppara Nagasinga Rao, both residents of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, were carrying the ornaments to Kurnool. According to them, the two are working as sales executives/logistics department at PMJ Gems and Jewellers in Hyderabad. Acting on the directions of Kushal Jain, the owner of PMJ Gems and Jewellers, 55 small golden ornaments, weighing 1.12 kg worth Rs 55.71 lakh were being taken to PMJ Jewellers at Venkataramana colony in Kurnool, said the SP.

While conducting vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check-post, the SEB CI N Lakshmi Durgaiah and his staff found the ornaments. As the duo failed to produce documents, the ornaments were seized and case was referred to Taluka urban police station for further action.