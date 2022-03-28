Kurnool: SEB to auction 553 seized vehicles from April 4 to 7

Kurnool: Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Tuhin Sinha said that the SEB will conduct auction 553 seized vehicles from April 4-7 at District Police Training Centre (DTC) near Dinnedevarapadu village and Adoni Government Arts College grounds.

In a press release on Sunday, the ASP stated the participants have to pay Rs 3,000 as participation fee which is refundable and they should submit a xerox copy of Aadhar card. The bidders have to bear vehicle registration and other expenses.

They have to pay SGST and CGST besides clearing the pending Motor Vehicle (MV) challan.

Around 280 vehicles would be auctioned at the Police Training Center near Dinnedevarapadu village and 273 vehicles would be auctioned in Adoni.

Auction would be held for 2-wheelers, 3 and four wheelers, the ASP stated. For details people can contact the control room on 7993822444.