Kurnool: Set up virology lab said CPM district secretary Prabhakar Reddy

Kurnool: In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases there is an urgent need to set up a virology lab in Kurnool district, said CPM district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy.



He also demanded the state government to set up individual isolation at quarantine centres. Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, he alleged that the government has totally failed to control the spread of pandemic.

Stating that the people of district were more concerned with the increase in the number of positive cases, he said this might be due to a large number of people from district have attended the communal meeting at Delhi.

It is the prime responsibility of the government to ensure setting up of disease testing labs and supply of kits but the government has failed to initiate steps in that direction, he pointed out.

With the gross negligence of district administration, the virology testing lab, that has to be set up in Kurnool, was established in Anantapur, he stated.

The CPM district secretary urged the government to see social distancing was strictly followed at quarantine centres. "It will be better if individual isolation is arranged at the quarantine centres," he said and added that several complaints are being received with regard to lack of minimum facilities at quarantine centres. He urged the officials to ensure proper facilities to the patients at the quarantine centres.