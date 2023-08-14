  • Menu
Kurnool: SP inspects 77th Independence Day parade rehearsals

SP G Krishna Kanth receiving guard of honour during Independence Day parade rehearsals of police personnel at police parade grounds in Kurnool on Sunday
Kurnool: Kurnool district Superintendent of Police G Krishna Kanth on Sunday inspected the parade rehearsals of Independence Day celebrations. The SP first had the guard of honour from the police personnel and later made rounds on the vehicle inspecting the parade.

Later, he inspected the arrangements for the seating of noted personalities and the family members of freedom fighters besides higher and district level officials. The officials were instructed to make sure that there should be no lapses in the arrangements. They are also strictly ordered to ensure safety and security arrangements.

The SP said no one should feel unhappy visiting the premises that come to participate on the occasion. Every police personnel should have a hawk eye on the suspected persons. He also said that let us all join hands to make the 76th Independence Day celebrations a grand success.

