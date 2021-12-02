Kurnool: Stray animals roam in Alur government high school

Kurnool: Pigs and dogs are roaming freely on the school premises of Alur government boy's high school-I. The stray animals are even spotted quite nearer to the students while they are having their lunch. Due to lack of enough dining hall, the students are taking lunch in the open place of school playground. The students feel very uncomfortable to dine the midday meals served in the school. Some students reportedly going to their houses instead of dining in the school due to fear of stray animals.



When The Hans India contacted Mastan Rao, the school headmaster, said the school has 560 students and there was no dining room to accommodate the students. However, the students were seated in the school varanda and the teachers are engaged to monitor till the students complete having their food. As the school has a vast playground, some students sit under the tree shades to consume food, said the headmaster.

The school has an extent of six acres. Apart from the school, an Industrial Training Institute and a polytechnic college were also constructed.

There is only one gate through which the students of ITI and polytechnic would enter to attend their colleges. As a result, the main gate will not be closed. Due to continuous opening of gate, there was every possibility of entering stray animals on the school compound, the headmaster said.

However, we are taking every measure to keep the stray animals at bay. But, on some rare occasions, the animals are managed to enter the school.

He further said that they are taking all steps to enlarge the dining room so that all students could be accommodated at once, added the headmaster Mastan Rao.