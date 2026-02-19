Kurnool student bags first place in GENESIS-26

Kurnool: A final-year MBBS student from Kurnool Medical College has brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh by securing first place at the All India–level medical conference GENESIS–2026, held on February 13 and 14 at Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu.

A Karthik won the top honour in the case presentation category, marking a rare achievement for the State after nearly a decade. The conference witnessed participation from 225 medical colleges across the country, including premier institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

Karthik’s presentation focused on an extremely rare and complex gynecological condition—Heterotopic Pregnancy in a Unicornuate Uterus with a Non-communicating Rudimentary Horn, a condition reported in approximately one in a million cases. The case pertained to a pregnant woman who reported to the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, with abdominal pain.

Detailed investigations by the Gynaecology Department revealed the rare anomaly at 12 weeks of gestation. The medical team successfully performed surgery to remove the rudimentary horn, ensured meticulous monitoring, and safely continued the pregnancy to full term. The woman later delivered a healthy male baby weighing three kilograms. In recognition of this national-level achievement, the Additional Director of Medical Education and Principal of Kurnool Medical College, K Chitti Narasamma, congratulated Karthik and the Department of Gynecology for their exemplary clinical expertise and academic contribution. The case presentation was guided by Head of the Department Dr. Savithri, along with Associate Professors Dr Sudharani and Dr Kumuda. The achievement is being hailed as a significant milestone for Kurnool Medical College and a proud moment for medical education in Andhra Pradesh.