Kurnool: TGV inaugurates renovated indoor shuttle court

Kurnool: Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh along with his son and TDP Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat inaugurated the newly renovated indoor shuttle court at officers' club in B Camp on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that they would be always on the forefront to take part in developmental activities. He said some time ago, the members of the officers' club approached him and sought a favour for renovating the shuttle court. Upon their request, the TGV group of companies has donated Rs 18 lakh towards the cost of its renovation.

He asked the members to make use of the court in a proper manner and also increase the number of club members. TG Bharat said that doing regular exercise and playing a sport would keep the person fit and healthy. Bharat said that he has entered into politics with a motto to serve the people.

He would do much more development if he is voted to power at the ensuing general elections. Officer's club secretary, Dr Rameshwar Reddy, in-charge doctor Manikya Rao, doctors Venkatreddy, Uma Maheshwara Reddy and Venkateshwarulu also participated.