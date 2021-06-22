Kurnool: Unemployed youth demand government to release new job calendar

Kurnool: Tense situation prevailed with the leaders of the various student organisations and unemployed youth tried to barge into the collectorate in large numbers demanding the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the recently released job calendar, on Monday. However, the police thwarted their attempt.

Tense situation prevailed for nearly 3 hours when the leaders staged a protest in front of collectorate under the aegis of District Federation of India (DYFI) district secretary Nagesh and Students Federation of India (SFI) district secretary Abdullah.

Addressing the gathering, they alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed the unemployed youth in the name of job calendar. The Chief Minister while in Opposition, has said that there were around 2.30 lakh posts lying vacant in the state, they said and added if the YSRCP comes to power he promised to fill up all vacancies.

The CM also said the government will release a fresh job calendar every year and take initiatives to fill up the vacant posts, the leaders recalled and added during the first assembly session, the CM said there were 1.83 lakh posts lying vacant across the state and the government will fill all posts with no further delay.

But for the past two years, the government has not taken any initiatives in this regard, they alleged and added after two years now the CM has released a job calendar for 10,143 posts.

Earlier, the government said that more than 20,000 teacher posts, 6,500 Sub-Inspectors and constables were lying vacant. Instead of filling up the post as assured, the government now released 36 posts in Group 1 and 450 constable vacancies.

Unemployed youth David and Sreenu demanded the government to cancel the present job calendar and release a new one with all vacant posts. They also said to include the DSC, Sub Inspector, constables and other posts also. If the government did not cancel the present job calendar, they threatened to intensify the agitation.

Joint collector S Rama Sunder Reddy received the representation and assured the leaders that he will take it to the notice of government. Raghavendra, Hussain Basha, Shankar, Uday, Sai, Anji, Madhu, Vikram, Babee, Pavan, Naveen, Chintu and others participated in the protest.