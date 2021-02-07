Kurnool: Video of ward volunteers campaigning for polls leaked

Kurnool: Rumours agog that ward volunteers are acting as canvassing agents for the aspirants of ruling party. A video of a ward volunteer was doing rounds in social media in this regard on Saturday late night. A ward volunteer identified as Abdullah was seen going house to house seeking votes to the ruling party aspirant at Gajulapalli village.

According to information, one Gaddam Chanti of Gajulapalli village in Mahanandi mandal has filed nomination for sarpanch post from ruling party. A ward volunteer Abdullah was ordered to canvass on behalf of the sarpanch aspirant Gaddam Chanti.

Following the orders of the ruling party aspirant, Abdullah took to heels knocking every door and urging to support the candidature of Gaddam Chanti. Some persons have recorded the canvassing of ward volunteer and posted it on social media. Some people who have gone through the video feared to lodge a complaint with the election commission following threats from the ruling party leaders.

However, some persons have approached Mahanandi Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) G V Subba Raju in this regard and sought action to be taken on the issue. Responding on this issue, the MPDO said that he will take the issue to the notice of higher authorities and initiate appropriate action as per orders.

Recently, a ward volunteer K Srinivasulu of U Bollavaram village has accompanied a ward member aspirant while filing nomination at Thammadapalli nomination centre. After identifying him, the officials fired on him and he was immediately suspended from service.

Some volunteers alleging that the ruling party leaders are exerting pressure on ward members to distribute pamphlets else they would be sacked from the job.