Kurnool: Villagers protest over rude behaviour of police personnel

Kurnool: The residents of Doddipadu village in Kallur mandal resented the rude behaviour of two police personnel and gheraoed two police men for beating a ward volunteer indiscriminately on Thursday. The cops however fled from the spot. The CI of Taluka rural police station accompanied with his staff rushed to Doddipadu and assured villagers that such incidents would not be repeated in future.

The ward volunteer, Khaleel was severely beaten by the police when he was going to his farmland in the early hours. Though he revealed his identity, the police personnel beat him up severely. The villagers rushed to the scene and gheraoed the two police personnel. The cops were unable to give valid reason for their rude behaviour. Though villagers tried to stop the police personnel, the latter were able to flee from the village. The seriously injured ward volunteer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jahangir, a resident of Doddipadu village said to The Hans India that police personnel have behaved in a rude manner. Even for small reasons they are resorting to lathi-charge on innocent people and also scolding with filthy language.

He further said that his uncle Mohiuddin was beaten indiscriminately when he had gone to bring some hay stack to the cattle at the nearby farmland. ``My uncle had covered his face with towel. But police dragged him out of the house and beat him indiscriminately in front of family members,'' he said.

Several villagers were beaten up severely in the hands of two constables, Mastan Vali and Murthy, alleged Progressive Youth Federation (PYF) State Convener, M Veera Vasanth, resident of Pedda Tekur. The cops are acting under the directions of YSRCP leaders, said Veera Vasanth.

There were several such incidents in the recent past. An on duty army soldier was severely injured at Devanakonda. The victims are urging the Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli to take appropriate action on the police personnel for their rude behaviour.