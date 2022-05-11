Kurnool: Works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 311.87 cr

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao said the under the second phase of 'Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu' scheme, works would be taken up at 685 schools at a cost of Rs 311.87 crore.

The officials concerned have been instructed to speed up the works and complete them by July 4. The Collector held a review meeting on the development works of the schools taken up under the second phase of Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu scheme in the district at the Collector's conference hall here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the academic year will start on July 4. Before the start of the academic year, the second phase of works taken up under 'Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu' scheme should be completed.

Almost all government schools would be renovated under the scheme. The mandal education officers (MEOs) and school headmasters should see that no irregularities take place and strive for the development of the schools. Under any circumstances, he asked the officials not to compromise on the quality of works.

The Collector said that under the second phase, 756 works were being carried out in 685 schools. He said works should be launched immediately at the schools for which the revolving fund was sanctioned and they should be completed before the start of the schools for the next academic year.

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) project director Venugopal, District Education Officer (DEO) Dr V Ranga Reddy, Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer (SE) Panduranga Murthy, Deputy DEOs, EEs, DEs, mandal educational officers and others participated at the review meeting.