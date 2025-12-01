Kurubas develop only under TDP rule: Minister

Guntur: The Kuruba community can progress only under the Telugu Desam Party rule, said State BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha. Education will help the Kuruba community gain political, economic, and social recognition, she said. She participated and spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed Guntur district Kuruba Social Committee held here on Sunday. She clarified that TDP has always ensured all-round development of the BCs. She recalled that during the early days of the TDP, NTR gave political importance to the Kuruba community.

She emphasised that education is the key to development and urged Kuruba families to ensure higher education for their children. Earlier, Savitha took part in a rally from Jinnah Tower to Sri Square Function Hall. She moved forward greeting people from an open-top jeep. She paid tributes to the statue of NTR at the NTR Circle. From there, she walked to the function hall.

The Kuruba community members welcomed her. She congratulated the newly elected Guntur district Kuruba Social Committee president Marri Satyanarayana and other members. MLA Nazeer Ahmed, Kuruba Corporation chairman Devendrappa, community leaders Tatti Arjun Rao, Suryanarayana Master, Corporator Sankuri SrinivasaRao were present.