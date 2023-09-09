Live
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
- Early-onset cancer causes a mystery
- Full-scale assault on India’s institutions: Rahul
Just In
KVW alumni to take part in ‘MILAN 2023’
Former students of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Waltair (KVW), affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are coming together for the third edition of ‘KVW Milan’ on Saturday. As a part of the reunion, the former students plan to felicitate 50 retired teachers and 50 other teachers of the school.
Visakhapatnam: Former students of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Waltair (KVW), affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are coming together for the third edition of ‘KVW Milan’ on Saturday. As a part of the reunion, the former students plan to felicitate 50 retired teachers and 50 other teachers of the school. As many as 150 former Class X students belonging to 1986 to 2023 intend to meet on the occasion.
The Alumni Core Committee, under the esteemed leadership of Colonel Vijay Balaram, convener of the event, along with KVW’s Principal, Kamaljeet are coordinating to celebrate the reunion. The alumni will hand over financial assistance to extend support to the education of 10 students for two semesters this year as a part of their commitment to their alma mater. The celebration is scheduled to commence from 9:30 am onwards at the KVW school campus on Saturday.