KVW alumni to take part in ‘MILAN 2023’

Visakhapatnam: Former students of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Waltair (KVW), affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are coming together for the third edition of ‘KVW Milan’ on Saturday. As a part of the reunion, the former students plan to felicitate 50 retired teachers and 50 other teachers of the school. As many as 150 former Class X students belonging to 1986 to 2023 intend to meet on the occasion.

The Alumni Core Committee, under the esteemed leadership of Colonel Vijay Balaram, convener of the event, along with KVW’s Principal, Kamaljeet are coordinating to celebrate the reunion. The alumni will hand over financial assistance to extend support to the education of 10 students for two semesters this year as a part of their commitment to their alma mater. The celebration is scheduled to commence from 9:30 am onwards at the KVW school campus on Saturday.