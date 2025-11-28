Labour Minister slams bid to mislead workers

Vijayawada: Labour minister Vasamshetti Subhash on Thursday criticised “political groups and some trade unions” for allegedly misleading workers about the new labour codes. Addressing the media along with labour commissioner and secretary Sheshagiri Babu during an awareness conference on the updated codes at a hotel here, the minister said misinformation was creating unnecessary fear among workers.

Subhash clarified that the statutory 48-hour workweek limit has not been changed, contrary to claims circulating in some quarters. He said the state government accords highest priority to workers’ welfare and is proactively implementing all four Central labour codes — the Social Security Code, Industrial Relations Code, Wage Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

The minister said bringing the unorganised sector, gig workers and platform workers under the ambit of social security would provide protection to lakhs of workers.

“Our goal is to ensure equal wages, timely payment, and a safe working environment for every worker,” he said.

He added that maternity benefits, work-from-home provisions and permissions for women to work night shifts were part of reforms aimed at strengthening women’s workforce participation.

Subhash also noted that the government was coordinating closely with industries to expand employment opportunities and attract new investments.

Labour commissioner Sheshagiri Babu said Andhra Pradesh is rolling out a comprehensive social security framework across the state. Mandatory health check-ups, safety committees and appointment letters in every establishment are part of the new compliance standards, he said.

He added that journey allowances and PDS portability for migrant workers, and benefit portability for construction workers, were already in force. Digital media workers and dubbing artists are also covered under the new codes, while a re-skilling fund is being used to support workers immediately after job loss. Additional secretary Gandham Chandrudu, joint commissioner of labour Lakshminarayana, Asha Rani, factories director Mohan Rao and senior officials from the labour department were present.