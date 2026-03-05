National safety week concludes at Sri City

SRI CITY: Reaffirming its continued commitment to workplace safety, Sri City commemorated the 55th National Safety Day with an engaging ceremony marking the culmination of a week-long safety awareness campaign on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, President (Operations) Satish Kamat said that sustainable growth rests on a ‘safety-first’ approach. He highlighted the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols, consistent use of personal protective equipment, and compliance with established standards. In a message, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy called for shared responsibility in advancing safety standards across Sri City and urged employees, industries, and the community as a whole to collaborate in ensuring a safe environment.

Assistant General Manager – Security & Vigilance Y Ramesh also addressed the gathering while Environment, Health & Safety Manager K Narendra Babu coordinated the programme.