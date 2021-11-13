Lack of canals' upkeep leads to water-logging in fields

Srikakulam: Due to lack of maintenance of minor and sub-minor canals in the last two years, the floodwaters logged in agricultural fields are not being discharged quickly which is resulting in damage of the crops.



The district experienced incessant rains for the past two days due to the formation of cyclone in Bay of Bengal resulting in flooding of the agriculture fields and low-lying areas.

The continuous rains and rainwater logging have damaged the paddy and cotton crops which are ready for harvest and it also exposed the loopholes in the maintenance of the floodwater discharge system in the district.

Due to stagnation of rainwater in the fields, paddy produce may likely to discolour which will affect during procurement.

Lack of maintenance of the flood discharge system has led to increased slit and growth of weed plants in the minor and sub-minor canals.

The canals under Vamsadara reservoir, Gotta Barrage, Narayanapuram anicut, Thotapalli and Madduvalasa reservoirs were neglected by the officials concerned for the last two years.

Joint director for agriculture K Sridhar said that they are helping the farmers to mitigate the damage caused by the rains.