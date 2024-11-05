  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lady Aghori alleges misbehavior by toll gate staff

Lady Aghori alleges misbehavior by toll gate staff
x

Police pacifying the lady Aghori at the toll plaza at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli on Monday

Highlights

A lady Aghori (Naga Sadhvi) alleged that the toll gate staff at Nakkapalli misbehaved with her.

Anakapalli: A lady Aghori (Naga Sadhvi) alleged that the toll gate staff at Nakkapalli misbehaved with her.

Expressing her ire, she wondered that if the condition of a ‘Naga Sadhvi’ is like this, what protection women would have in society. “How can the staff behave that way? He (the person responsible) has to be taken into custody. This is the reason why ‘kaliyugam’ is changing,” she said.

Tension prevailed in the area for almost two hours as the lady Aghori staged a protest against the behaviour of the staff.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the protest, the police reached the spot and pacified the lady Aghori and brought the situation under control.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick