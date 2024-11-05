Live
Just In
Lady Aghori alleges misbehavior by toll gate staff
Highlights
A lady Aghori (Naga Sadhvi) alleged that the toll gate staff at Nakkapalli misbehaved with her.
Anakapalli: A lady Aghori (Naga Sadhvi) alleged that the toll gate staff at Nakkapalli misbehaved with her.
Expressing her ire, she wondered that if the condition of a ‘Naga Sadhvi’ is like this, what protection women would have in society. “How can the staff behave that way? He (the person responsible) has to be taken into custody. This is the reason why ‘kaliyugam’ is changing,” she said.
Tension prevailed in the area for almost two hours as the lady Aghori staged a protest against the behaviour of the staff.
Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the protest, the police reached the spot and pacified the lady Aghori and brought the situation under control.
