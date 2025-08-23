Live
Laksha Kumkumarchana performed at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple
Highlights
Tirupati: The Laksha Kumkumarchana was performed with religious fervor to Goddess Kamakshi at the sacred Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.
As part of the rituals, Deities Sri Mahalakshmi, Sri Saraswati, and Sri Kamakshi were ceremoniously seated in the temple mandapam, and the special Kumkumarchana was conducted. The programme began with Kalasha Sthapana, Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, and Kalasharadhana, followed by Kumkum Archana to the Goddess.
TTD Deputy EO Nagaratna, AEO Subba Raju, Superintendent Chandrasekhar, temple priests, officials, and a large number of devotees participated in the auspicious event.
