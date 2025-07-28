Lakshmidevi takes charge as chairperson of Guntakal Market Yard

Guntakal: SugaliLakshmidevi officially took oath as chairperson of the Guntakal Market Yard in a grand ceremony attended by key NDA leaders. Chief guests included Anantapur district TDP president and Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, and Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram.

Speaking at the event, the leaders highlighted the TDP’s commitment to empowering marginalised communities. As proof, the market yard chairperson post was allotted to an ST community member, while the vice-chairperson role was given to a Kurava (BC) leader. They cited past TDP initiatives where STs were appointed to ZPTC posts in Pamidi and Guntakal mandals.

Leaders called on ST community members to support the TDP and praised the party’s efforts to uplift grassroot workers with leadership opportunities.

They stressed the need to solve farmers’ issues in the market yard area and reaffirmed their dedication to implementing Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ensuring government benefits reach every farmer.

They also highlighted key welfare measures by the NDA government, including the ‘Talli Ki Vandhanam’ scheme and free bus travel for women from August 15. Under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, farmers will soon receive Rs 20,000 in phased payments.

Slamming the YSRCP, leaders said the party was unable to digest the NDA’s progress. They warned that if YSRCP fails to support development, it may lose even its deposits in future elections.c Several leaders from TDP, Jana Sena and BJP participated in large numbers.