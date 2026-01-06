After Venezuela, is Colombia next?

Washington: President Donald Trump suggested that Colombia could be the next focus of American action in the region, just a day after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US forces.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump appeared to endorse the idea of US operations in Colombia when asked directly about the possibility. Responding to a question about potential action by the US military, he said: "Sounds good to me." The US President also criticised Colombia's leadership, saying:

"Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man and selling it to the United States. But he is not going to be doing that very long." Trump has previously issued warnings to Colombian President Gustavo Petro accusing him of failing to curb cocaine production and trafficking.

He suggested Petro could become a target of Washington's anti-drug campaign. "I haven't really thought too much about him. He's been fairly hostile to the United States," Trump had said, adding: "He's going to have himself some big problems if he doesn't wise up."

The US President went on to accuse Colombia of producing and exporting cocaine into the United States. "Colombia is producing a lot of drugs. They have cocaine factories. They make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States," he said. "So, he better wise up, or he'll be next. He'll be next. I hope he's listening." Trump added: "He's going to be next because we don't like people when they kill people."

Relations between Trump and Petro have been strained for some time. Petro is Colombia's first left-wing President in modern history. Until Trump returned to office in January, Colombia had been one of the largest recipients of US aid in South America. Colombia continues to face major security challenges, including widespread cocaine production and a six-decade-long internal conflict involving government forces, left-wing rebel groups, right-wing paramilitaries and criminal organisations.