Another Hindu businessman fatally shot in Bangladesh

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 8:02 AM IST
Another Hindu businessman fatally shot in Bangladesh
Dhaka: A Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on Monday in Jessore district in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

"We have received information that one Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead at the Keshabpur area of Jessore," Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee President Bashudeb Dhar said.

The 38-year-old deceased was a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

The shooting marks the latest in a spate of violent incidents against minorities in the country, especially the Hindu community members. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

BangladeshMinority ViolenceHindu Community AttacksRana Pratap BairagiJessore DistrictCommunal Tensions
