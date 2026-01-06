Hyd woman murdered in US, ex-roommate arrested in TN

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who had been reported “missing” since New Year’s Eve, was found dead with stab wounds at an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, United States. Interpol and Indian authorities have tracked and arrested her ex-roommate Arjun Sharma in Tamil Nadu.

A social media appeal last week to help trace the woman, Nikitha Godishala, a healthcare professional, drew widespread attention after she vanished on New Year’s Eve in Columbia. Friends had reported her missing to authorities and urged residents to help locate her.

Sharma, who initially made a missing-person report claiming last contact with Nikitha on the evening of December 31, boarded a flight to India on the same day he filed the report, raising immediate suspicions among investigators.

US Police issued warrants charging him with first- and second-degree murder, prompting coordination with federal and international law enforcement agencies to locate and detain him.

According to the officials, on January 2, Arjun Sharma (26) filed a missing-person complaint, stating that he last saw Nikitha on December 31 at an apartment on the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road in Maryland City. The following day, Howard County Police discovered her body inside the same residence, bearing stab wounds. By that time, Arjun had reportedly fled the United States for India.

Investigators believe Arjun killed Nikitha shortly after 7 pm on December 31. Later called 911 to report her missing, then traveled to Dulles International Airport and boarded a flight to India.

Authorities said after Arjun departed the United States for India later that same day an arrest warrant was issued. As per American law, first-degree murder involves premeditation, while second-degree murder applies to intentional killings without prior planning.

Although Nikitha and Arjun continued to be in contact after their breakup, investigators have yet to determine a motive. Witnesses from friends and family, however, led detectives to suspect foul play early in the probe.

Following the discovery of her body, the Indian Embassy in the United States contacted Nikitha’s family and offered consular support while coordinating with local law enforcement.

In a post on X, the embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance while following up the matter with the concerned authorities.

On Monday, the international search ended in Tamil Nadu, where Interpol and Indian authorities arrested Arjun.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Indian Embassy, Nikitha’s sister, Saraswati Godishala, who also lives in the US, urged urgent consular and investigative support. She also made serious allegations against Arjun, accusing him of financial fraud and manipulation in the days leading up to murder.

Saraswati has alleged that Arjun made unauthorised financial transactions worth about USD 3,500 (Rs 3.16 lakh) from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the United States. Furthermore, Anand Godisala, father of Nikitha called for tough punishment for the person responsible for his daughter's death. He denied that Arjun was her ex-boyfriend and said he was her roommate earlier along with two others.

“My daughter had no ongoing relationship with Arjun and that they had earlier shared accommodation only as roommates along with other friends. Arjun killed her following a quarrel over money.” Anand urged the Centre and the Telangana government to help repatriate her mortal remains.

Nikitha worked as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland, joining the company in February 2025. She previously served as a Data Analysis and Visualization Specialist at Management Sciences for Health and worked at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.