Lalitha Devi remembered as icon of women’s movement

CPI National Executive Committee member Akkineni Vanaja has said that Communist ideology continues to remain highly relevant in the present socio-political situation and called upon party workers to uphold ideals and work selflessly for public causes.

The 28th death anniversary meeting of veteran Communist leader and women’s movement pioneer Modumudi Lalitha Devi was held at Bhaskarapuram here on Thursday.

Leaders of the CPI, CPM, Congress, and other political parties along with representatives of various organisations, paid rich tributes to Lalitha Devi. Speaking on the occasion, Vanaja described Lalitha Devi as an ideal Communist who led a principled life and served as an inspiration to generations of activists. She said Lalitha Devi firmly believed that the nation would progress only when women move forward in all spheres of life and praised her consistent, movement-oriented approach.

She urged party cadres to adopt Lalitha Devi’s values in their personal and political lives and work towards building a just and egalitarian society.

Vanaja also highlighted Lalitha Devi’s role in supporting her husband Modumudi Srihari Rao’s ideals and nurturing her family with strong Communist principles, calling it a rare and inspiring example.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya Secretary P Durga Bhavani, CPM leader Kodali Sharma, Congress Party leader Abdul Mateen, Handloom Workers’ Union Krishna District President Kodati Narayana Rao, Rythu Sangham leader Velagapudi Azad, Mahila Samaikya leader Odugu Ratnakumari, AIDWA leaders Kodali Sujatha, Ch Vijayalakshmi, CPI leaders Modumudi Rama Rao and Daliparthi Krishnamurthy, among others, participated in the programme.