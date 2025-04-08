Live
- Seema Kapoor launches autobiography ‘Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak’
- China may devalue Yuan: Economist
- Study finds 1 in 3,000 people at risk of punctured lung from faulty gene
- India's AC Usage Surges As Heatwaves Drive 10.4% Electricity Demand Spike
- Telangana govt to team up with Singapore
- IT sector not overly concerned with US tariffs: IT Secy
- DKS calls for urgent action to protect Bengaluru’s lakes and public land
- Aspirants want to know if a new CM name also is likely
- Amazon.in’s Mega Electronics Days: Get top gadgets from 8th April till 13th April 2025
- More women drivers needed for safer travel of women: MLA
Lalitha Hospital to observe health awareness month
Highlights
Managing Director of Lalitha Hospital, Guntur, Dr PV Raghava Sarma declared April month as ‘Health Awareness Month’ to promote preventive care and community wellbeing.
Guntur: Managing Director of Lalitha Hospital, Guntur, Dr PV Raghava Sarma declared April month as ‘Health Awareness Month’ to promote preventive care and community wellbeing.
He was speaking at a programme held at Lalitha Hospital here on Monday on the occasion of the World Health Day.
Addressing the media on the hospital premises, he stated that 80% of diseases can be prevented or managed with less severity through awareness. He stressed the importance of developing healthy habits from childhood.
Next Story