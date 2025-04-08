Lalitha Hospital to observe health awareness month

Guntur: Managing Director of Lalitha Hospital, Guntur, Dr PV Raghava Sarma declared April month as ‘Health Awareness Month’ to promote preventive care and community wellbeing.

He was speaking at a programme held at Lalitha Hospital here on Monday on the occasion of the World Health Day.

Addressing the media on the hospital premises, he stated that 80% of diseases can be prevented or managed with less severity through awareness. He stressed the importance of developing healthy habits from childhood.