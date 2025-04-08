  • Menu
Lalitha Hospital to observe health awareness month

Lalitha Hospital Managing Director Dr P V Raghava Sarma addressing the media in Guntur on Monday

Managing Director of Lalitha Hospital, Guntur, Dr PV Raghava Sarma declared April month as ‘Health Awareness Month’ to promote preventive care and community wellbeing.

Guntur: Managing Director of Lalitha Hospital, Guntur, Dr PV Raghava Sarma declared April month as ‘Health Awareness Month’ to promote preventive care and community wellbeing.

He was speaking at a programme held at Lalitha Hospital here on Monday on the occasion of the World Health Day.

Addressing the media on the hospital premises, he stated that 80% of diseases can be prevented or managed with less severity through awareness. He stressed the importance of developing healthy habits from childhood.

