Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes

Srikakulam: Intellectual from various fields and professionals opined that implementation of contentious Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted property disputes.

The district administration organised an awareness meeting on the Land Titling Act in the name of ‘Hakkulaku Hamee-Rythuku Bharosa’ (Guarantee for rights and assurance to farmers) here on Tuesday. Chief advisor to state government Ajay Kallam, district collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon, joint collector M Naveen and other officials attended. Representatives of various NGOs, All India Lawyers Union vice-president Boddepalli Mohan Rao, Srikakulam district Bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao and others explained that the Land Titling Act is not at all suitable for implementation in view of the prevailing situation in the revenue and registrations departments.

They also found fault with the government for its hurry in implementation of the Act. They explained that without improving concerned wings, implementation of the Act will not yield expected results. AP BC Advocates Association president Aguru Uma Maheswara Rao pointed to the institutional drawbacks in the system and stressed the need to rectify them before implementing the Act. Officials of various departments, various dignitaries nominated by the government lauded the new Act as they are unable to oppose it because of their service conditions.