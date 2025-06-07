Land worth Rs 7 cr donated to Urukunda Narasimha Swamy Temple

Mantralayam: In a significant act of devotion and generosity, a devotee B Tippaiah, son of B Sannaiah and a resident of Bellary in Karnataka, has donated a valuable piece of land to the renowned Sri Narasimha Eranna Swamy Temple located in Urukunda village, Kowthalam mandal, Mantralayam constituency of Kurnool district on Friday.

The donated land, measuring approximately 1.11 acres, is situated adjacent to the main road near the Level Canal, in close proximity to the temple premises.

The donation was formally registered at the Kosigi Sub-Registrar’s Office in the name of the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, temple Executive Officer Medipalli Vijaya Rama Raju stated that the estimated market value of the donated land is around Rs 7 crores. He lauded the magnanimity of the donor and said such acts of faith and service go a long way in preserving and enriching temple heritage and its service to devotees.

The land donation is expected to significantly benefit the temple’s future development plans, including expansion of facilities for pilgrims and construction of additional amenities.

The donation ceremony was attended by several key members of the temple administration, including the temple Superintendent Venkatesh, chief priests, village elders, and other staff members.

The atmosphere was filled with spiritual fervor and gratitude, as devotees welcomed this noble gesture with reverence.