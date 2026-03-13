Lanka delegation visits Orvakal to study rural devpt initiatives

Kurnool: A delegation of 30 public representatives from National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) visited the Podupu Lakshmi Ikya Sangham – Orvakal Mandal Federation under the Panchayati Raj system on Thursday.

The visit was organized as part of an exposure programme aimed at understanding grassroots rural development initiatives and women-led self-help group activities. During the interaction, the visiting delegates held face-to-face discussions with women members of the federation to learn about the programmes and livelihood initiatives implemented at the community level.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured Hussaina Puram Gram Panchayat, where they closely observed the inspiring life journey of Pakkiramma, a woman who emerged as a role model through self-help group activities and community participation. The team also visited the Lakshmi Devi at Kalva Bugga brick manufacturing unit, which has been functioning as a successful livelihood enterprise run with the support of the federation.

The visiting representatives appreciated the efforts taken by rural women in promoting self-reliance and community-based economic development.

During the programme, Mandal Federation Honorary Advisor Vijaya Bharati, along with federation representatives, presented the three-decade success story of the Mandal Federation.

The achievements and developmental milestones of the organisation over the past 30 years were explained through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Members of the Venkateswara-2 Self Help Group from Hussaina Puram village also displayed charts highlighting various community development initiatives undertaken by women’s groups in the region.

The event was attended by Mandal Federation Honorary Advisor Vijaya Bharati, representatives of the Mandal Federation, members of the Sri Lankan delegation, and advisors from the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj including Saravan, Kalluri Ashalatha, and Krishnagiri Nageswara Rao.

The programme served as a platform for knowledge exchange, strengthening international cooperation in grassroots governance and rural development practices.