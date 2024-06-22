Lanka Dinakar says govt. land encroachments is illegal, asks govt. to take action

The Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Spokesperson, Lanka Dinakar said that the encroaching the Government or Public lands by any political party when they are in government for the construction of their individual or Party office has to be considered as illegitimate act.

In a statement on Saturday, Lanka Dinakar responded to the demolition of YSRCP office in Tadepalli and said that the office under construction on the Irrigation Department land of two acres has no approvals as per the sources of the local media inputs.

Further, he stated that as per the allegations, that there is 15 acres the government land adjacent to the encroached land for the controversial construction to grab it by the YSRCP leaders.

"As the matter under the purview of court of law, the state government should strictly act as per the direction had given by the honourable court to safeguard the government properties from the illegal alienating by any one and law will prevail for anyone and everyone," Lanka Dinakar asserted.