Live
- Amitabh Kant highlights urgent need to improve urban air quality
- T20 World Cup: Harbhajan backs Indian team to bring title home, says 'boys are in great touch'
- Palakkad assembly bypoll: BJP scouts for candidates after Metro Man Sreedharan backs out
- Pro-OBC quota activists suspend hunger strike after talks with Bhujbal-led delegation
- T20 World Cup: England have to adapt to playing on slower pitches, says Nasser Hussain
- Metro project in Madhya Pradesh will complete by 2027: CM Mohan Yadav
- T20 World Cup: India are going to fix opening problem against Bangladesh, feels Lara
- 60 foreign nationals held in Afghanistan's jails
- WTT Contender Lagos: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika script history in Nigeria, storm into semis
- Silchar to Shanghai: Assam grocer's son to represent India at global bartending slugfest
Just In
Lanka Dinakar says govt. land encroachments is illegal, asks govt. to take action
The Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Spokesperson, Lanka Dinakar said that the encroaching the Government or Public lands by any political party when they are in government for the construction of their individual or Party office has to be considered as illegitimate act.
The Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Spokesperson, Lanka Dinakar said that the encroaching the Government or Public lands by any political party when they are in government for the construction of their individual or Party office has to be considered as illegitimate act.
In a statement on Saturday, Lanka Dinakar responded to the demolition of YSRCP office in Tadepalli and said that the office under construction on the Irrigation Department land of two acres has no approvals as per the sources of the local media inputs.
Further, he stated that as per the allegations, that there is 15 acres the government land adjacent to the encroached land for the controversial construction to grab it by the YSRCP leaders.
"As the matter under the purview of court of law, the state government should strictly act as per the direction had given by the honourable court to safeguard the government properties from the illegal alienating by any one and law will prevail for anyone and everyone," Lanka Dinakar asserted.