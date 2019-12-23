Trending :
Lassi unfit for consumption served in Ratnachal Exp

Visakhapatnam: Railway passengers travelling from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam in Ratnachal express on Sunday encountered a shocking experience onboard as they got a stale lassi that appeared almost like a thickened idli batter and unfit for human consumption.

Passengers at one of the stations near Anakapalle, brought sealed lassi cups from the boy. But when they opened the seal, the lassi appeared like thick idli batter. Though the expiry date of product was intact, the passengers could not find out the reason behind the spoiled state of product.

They immediately brought this issue to the notice of railway commercial department authorities at Visakhapatnam railway station. The officials too found the entire carton of lassi in a similar state. The samples collected were sent to Hyderabad to get tested at the lab. Officials concerned said that action would be initiated against those based on the lab test results.

