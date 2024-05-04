Rahul shifts from Amethi to Rae Bareli

New Delhi/Rae Bareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency on Friday, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, in the morning, the Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli, announcing his candidature from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha. Gandhi had lost from the adjoining Amethi constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, but won from Wayanad in Kerala – a seat he is contesting this time as well.

The former Congress president was accompanied by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he handed over his papers to district election officer Harshita Mathur around 2 pm on the last day for filing nominations. Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra too was with him. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied the family.

Also on Friday, Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, filed his papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.



Polling in both parliamentary constituencies is on May 20. The party leaders arrived at the Fursatganj airport in Amethi, and then headed for Rae Bareli. A large number of Congress workers, and those from INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, turned up at the district collectorate to cheer Gandhi. The SP workers, carrying flags and banners, included the party’s district chief Virendra Yadav.

After filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi and other family members went to the district Congress office where family priest Radhe Shyam Dixit performed a puja.

The BJP mocked the Congress decision to field Gandhi from Rae Bareli rather than Amethi. “Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul, run) -- this is what will go on now,” BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam told reporters in Delhi.

The Congress party appeared to have concluded that Rae Bareli is the safer seat for the former Congress president, who lost Amethi to Irani last time by nearly 50,000 votes. When Sonia Gandhi decided to leave Rae Bareli and switch to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, she addressed an emotional message to people of the constituency. “After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past,” she said in the February 15 message.