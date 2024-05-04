State-Specific Manifesto: Cong promises SC bench for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress, releasing its state specific manifesto on Friday, tried to touch upon the sentiment issue by promising to get back the five villages under Polavaram project back, revive ITIR (Information Technology and Investment Region), see that a special bench of the Supreme Court was set up in Hyderabad. It also included vowed to realise all the 23 ‘unfulfilled promises’ made in the AP Reorganisation Act in the manifesto.

Explaining the details of the manifesto, IT minister Sridhar Babu, who headed the manifesto committee, said the five villages of the Bhadrachalam mandal, transferred to AP after the reorganisation of the state in 2014, would be taken back for the speedy development of the temple town of Bhadrachalam.



Residents of the villages Yetapaka, Gundala, Purushottam Patnam, Kannegudam and Pichukalapadu on the AP border have been opposing their merger with Andhra Pradesh since 2014, the manifesto committee chairman said.

The ITIR project was sanctioned by the UPA -2 government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for Hyderabad with the aim to create an IT corridor to create employment to lakhs of youngsters. The party also promised to take up the Rapid Rail Transit System running parallel to the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The other promises in the manifesto include a railway coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, an IIM in Hyderabad, mining university, national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy, a regional office of the NITI Aayog in Hyderabad, the establishment of new airports, a new rail line between Ramagundam-Manuguru, four new Sainik schools, doubling of Navodaya schools, National Sports University, establishment of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), establishment of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), establishment of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and establishment of the National Aviation University.

The party also promised the transfer of Central funds directly to gram panchayats as per the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Indian Constitution. National festival status for the Sammakka Sarakka tribal festival was also mentioned in the manifesto.