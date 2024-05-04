Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu promises better PRC for employees

Vijayawada : Immediately after the NDA comes to power in the State in the ensuing elections, a better PRC will be announced for the employees besides paying the salaries, pensions and other monetary benefits on time, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Maintaining that government employees are partners of the administration, Naidu in a letter addressed to the government employees, teachers and pensioners said, "My salutations to you all for working with dedication to achieve the goals of the government after getting the jobs with hard work."



Recalling that the then TDP government has introduced the counselling system for the employees for the first time in the State respecting their rights and to avoid making rounds to politicians for transfers and postings, Naidu said in the letter that the existing vacancies too were filled in various wings to bring down the work burden on the staff members.



To protect the law and order system, constable and sub-inspector posts were filled through the Police Recruitment Board, he pointed out. Though the financial condition of the State was very poor after the bifurcation of the State, 43 per cent fitment was given for the employees only to ensure that they should not get disappointed, Naidu recalled.



To provide quality education, lakhs of teacher posts were filled through 11 DSCs while the remuneration for Anganwadis has been hiked from Rs 4,200 to Rs 10,500 per month, he said.



To resolve the pending issues, friendly discussions were held with the employees’ unions and a festival advance system was introduced for the staff members to meet their financial needs, the former Chief Minister said.



Expressing concern that the current YSRCP government was humiliating the village and ward secretariat employees, he said that the coming NDA government will certainly give them proper respect. All the employees will be given due respect and a friendly environment will be created for them, he said.

Referring to the YSRCP rule, he said the State has marched 30 years backwards with the factionism, goondaism, undemocratic and dictatorial rule, he said and regretted that the brand image of Andhra Pradesh has taken a beating.

Calling upon the employees, teachers and pensioners to ponder over the future of the State, Naidu made an appeal to them to come together and join hands with him to realise their dreams and to provide a better future for the coming generations besides bringing the past glory to the State.

