Live
- Asad laps up 'shayari' with Dakhni dialect, wows crowds
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
Just In
Cong already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani
Highlights
Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted...
Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling. She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to polls on May 20.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS