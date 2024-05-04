  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Cong already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani

Cong already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani
x
Highlights

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted...

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling. She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to polls on May 20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X