Latest technology available for modern buildings: Surat Teja

Eluru: Latest technology is available for undertaking construction of modern structures, said chairman of Soma Constructions Surat Teja while addressing the media here on Wednesday in connection with the Engineers' Day celebrations.

The Eluru-based construction company has also branches at Vijayawada and Jangareddigudem. Teja said that as part of the corporate social responsibility activity, the company has been distributing textbooks, uniform to the students of government schools and conducting competitive examinations through Futureline Foundation.

"We have also been organising awareness programme for the college students on the next generation constructions," he said. He said that the secret behind the success of Soma Constructions is the creativity mixed with modern technology. He wished the engineers on the Engineers' Day celebrations.