Law students celebrate Graduation Day

Ongole: The students of 2020-25 and 2022-25 batches at Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole celebrated Graduation Day at their college in Ongole on Saturday.

The college management committee president Dr K Narasinga Rao, vice president S Sambasiva Rao, secretary and correspondent CV Ramakrishna Rao, joint secretary B Mahesh, principal Dr K Nataraja Kumar, and other directors attended as the guests. Speaking to the law graduates, Ramakrishna Rao explained that the college management draws inspiration from the legacy of Dattopant Baburao Thengadi, Keshav Baliram Hegdewar, Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, and other true Indian leaders who put the nation’s interests first.

He said that they encourage the students with the motto, ‘enter to learn, go out to serve’. He observed that the most significant casualty nowadays is honesty. He advised the budding advocates that their reputation will increase effortlessly when they study the case and represent the client in the true spirit. He welcomed the passing out students to remember their college and welcomed them to their alma mater anytime in the future.

Narasinga Rao, Sambasiva Rao, Mahesh, Nataraja Kumar, and others shared their experiences, advised the students about the issues in the profession, and wished them all the best. The parents and family members of the students also participated in the programme.