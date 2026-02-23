Transgender community performs ‘Kanyadaan’ for orphaned girls

Berhampur: In a touching celebration of compassion, dignity and social harmony, 15 orphaned, neglected and economically disadvantaged girls of Ganjam district, including two physically challenged brides, stepped into a new phase of life through a solemn mass marriage ceremony held at Geeta Bhavan on Friday.

The noble initiative came barely 17 days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana at Taratarini temple, where 201 underprivileged couples had tied the sacred knot. Continuing the spirit of social responsibility, this ceremony was made possible through the joint efforts of Kanha Charitable Trust and Sakhi Foundation.

Adding a deeply emotional and progressive dimension to the event, members of the transgender community, led by Odisha Kinnar Sangha president Sweety Sahu, performed the sacred Kanyadaan, symbolically embracing the role of guardians and parents. Their gesture drew admiration and applause from all present, reflecting a powerful message of inclusion and humanity.

The marriages were conducted in accordance with traditional Odia rituals amid the auspicious sounds of Sankha and Mahuri. The ceremonies featured colourful Barajatri processions, sacred vows and a grand community feast, creating an atmosphere of festivity and spiritual fulfilment. Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar, who attended as the chief guest, lauded the organisers for their compassionate initiative. Describing Kanyadaan as one of the most sacred achievements in life, he praised the transgender community for their remarkable contribution to society. Founder of Kanha Charitable Trust, Ranjana Mishra, expressed gratitude to supporters and volunteers, stating that the organisation has been helping underprivileged girls get married for the past five years. Each bride was provided with comprehensive support, including gold and silver ornaments, an almirah, utensils, trunk, bedding, traditional sweets, garments and other essential household items to ensure a dignified new beginning.

Echoing the emotional significance of the occasion, Sweety Sahu said the members of the transgender community felt like mothers after performing the Kanyadaan. She added that their mission is to expand such efforts and help solemnise marriages for up to 50 underprivileged girls in the future.

Beyond the rituals and celebrations, the event stood as a powerful testament to compassion-driven social change. It reaffirmed that service to humanity transcends gender and identity, while strengthening the ideals of inclusion, dignity and collective responsibility in society.

Through such acts of kindness and solidarity, the organisers and the transgender community have not only united couples in matrimony, but also woven a radiant thread of hope, acceptance and humanity into the social fabric of Odisha.