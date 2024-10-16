Law To Protect BCs: 8 BC ministers to meet today

Amaravati: Eight BC ministers to meet on Wednesday at the Secretariat to discuss BC protection law as promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during election campaign.

Minister for BC welfare S Savita in a statement here Tuesday said eight BC ministers will attend the meeting on Wednesday to discuss on BC protection act as the state government is committed to the welfare of BCs.

She said that the new enactment would be on the lines of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that would be protecting the backward classes.

She recalled that minister for IT and human resources development Nara Lokesh also assured such measures during the BC Declaration in the past. The state government has been making preparations for the enactment.

Ministers Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vasamsetti Subhash and Kondapalli Srinivas would participate in the meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha is also joining the meeting, she said.

The outcome of the meeting would be informed to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She said that the Chief Minister was determined to bring out the enactment for the protection of backward classes.