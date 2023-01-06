Lay new roads in Mantralayam, MLA urges R&B Secretary

Mantralayam (Kurnool): Mantralayam MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy appealed to the government secretary (R&B department) P S Pradyumna to lay new roads in the constituency, which were badly damaged in the recent rains. The MLA met the secretary at Mantralayam on Thursday and submitted a representation to him. Nagi Reddy said that almost all roads in the constituency were badly damaged.

A 7 kilometre stretch between Pedda Tumbalam and Basaladoddi was in pathetic condition and people travelling on the road were facing tough time and facing accidents also. The road between Yemmiganaur to Kosigi via Malapalli, a 7 kilometre stretch, was also in bad condition. In a similar manner, he said Kambala Dinne to Kallukunta (10 kms), Kuppagal to Urukunda (7 kms), Kosigi to Urukunda (4 kms), Madhavaram to M Thanda (6 kms) Kosigi to Halvi (8 Kms), Jalawadi to Mantralayam via Budur and Sugur (8 kms), Kowthalam to Accholi (4 kms), Kuppagal to Kowthalam (7 kms) were all damaged, said the MLA.

Apart from the damaged roads, constructions of culverts were also needed at several places. After bringing to the notice of the secretary, Nagi Reddy said the people of the concerned villages were facing difficulty in case of emergency to reach hospitals with bad condition of roads. Pradyumna responding to the representation of Bala Nagi Reddy has assured him that he will strive to address the issue at the earliest. The R&B department secretary also visited several places in the constituency to get hands on information. He visited Nagaladinne bridge, Raghuvendra circle and other places. The sarpamch of Tellabandla village also accompanied the secretary.