Leaders celebrate New Year with supporters

Ongole: The present and past people’s representatives and leaders from various political parties, and officials, wished the public a delighted and prosperous new year ahead on Thursday.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in New Year celebrations at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem. TDP and Janasena party leaders met the Minister and exchanged best wishes.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy grandly organised New Year celebrations at his camp office in Ram Nagar. Thousands of his supporters visited him and extended New Year’s wishes.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao sought the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in the morning and reached Ongole by evening to cut New Year cake with his followers. APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji cut the cake amid wishes from the tourism officials and his supporters at his office.

YSR Congress Party Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, Ongole parliament observer Battula Brahmanada Reddy, town president Katari Sankar, and others cut the cake at the district YSRCP office in Ongole.