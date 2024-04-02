  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal join in TDP

Leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal join in TDP
x
Highlights

In a significant development, leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal of Kovuru constituency have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In a significant development, leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal of Kovuru constituency have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The leaders who switched allegiance to the TDP include Buchi mandal vice president Nagireddy Keertana, Nagireddy Dwarkanath Reddy, Penuballi Sarpanchi Penchalaiah, ward members Subbaiah and Sunitha, as well as other prominent leaders from the region like Krishnaiah, Venugopal, Narayana, Y. Narayana, and D. Subbaiah.

The leaders officially joined the TDP in a ceremony at the residence of Kovuru TDP Janasena BJP MLA candidate Mrs. Vemireddy, in Nellore. The event was attended by a number of party activists and important leaders, who welcomed the new members with party scarves.

The leaders made the switch from the YSR Congress Party (YCP) to TDP in the presence of Prashanthi Reddy, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the region. The move is expected to boost the TDP's presence in the area and strengthen its position ahead of the upcoming elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X