Live
Just In
Leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal join in TDP
In a significant development, leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal of Kovuru constituency have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In a significant development, leaders from Buchireddypalem mandal of Kovuru constituency have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The leaders who switched allegiance to the TDP include Buchi mandal vice president Nagireddy Keertana, Nagireddy Dwarkanath Reddy, Penuballi Sarpanchi Penchalaiah, ward members Subbaiah and Sunitha, as well as other prominent leaders from the region like Krishnaiah, Venugopal, Narayana, Y. Narayana, and D. Subbaiah.
The leaders officially joined the TDP in a ceremony at the residence of Kovuru TDP Janasena BJP MLA candidate Mrs. Vemireddy, in Nellore. The event was attended by a number of party activists and important leaders, who welcomed the new members with party scarves.
The leaders made the switch from the YSR Congress Party (YCP) to TDP in the presence of Prashanthi Reddy, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the region. The move is expected to boost the TDP's presence in the area and strengthen its position ahead of the upcoming elections.