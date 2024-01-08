Live
Leaders from YSRCP, other parties join TDP
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh extends a warm welcome to the leaders, industrialists, intellectuals and prominent citizens who join the party
Mangalagiri: National general secretary of TDP Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that in just three more months, the people's government led by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be back in power and that he has already designed plans for the overall development of the State, including the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.
Several local leaders from the ruling YSRCP and other parties joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh on Sunday. "I am happy to welcome all these leaders, industrialists, intellectuals and prominent citizens from different sectors into the TDP fold as all of them have reposed faith in me," Lokesh said heartily welcoming all of them into TDP.
The call given by Lokesh for the overall development of the State, particularly Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, is getting tremendous response following which all of them are getting attracted to join the TDP, those who came into party fold said.
Several leaders from YSRCP and many of those who belong to the intellectual community joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. The president of the YSRCP weavers wing (Mangalagiri) Jaggarapu Rammohan Rao, his son Ram Lakshman Vivek, along with members from over 100 families joined the TDP on Sunday.
Lokesh also welcomed into the party Peddinti Babu Rao, B Mariyanna, Nandigam Sada Siva Rao and members of 60 families from Tadepalli, all belonging to the YSRCP. The TDP local leaders Abaddhaiah and others were present.