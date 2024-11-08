Lecture on transformative trends in media held at SPMVV

Tirupati: Prof Sundeep R Muppidi, Fulbright Nehru Scholar from University of Hartford, USA has delivered Dr CVS Sarma endowment lecture at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. The lecture on ‘Facts, Fiction, Science and Storytelling: Transformative Trends in Media and Communication Research’ was organised by the department of communication and journalism.

The alumni association of department of communication and journalism has instituted an endowment fund in the name of Late Dr CVS Sarma who was the first teacher in the department who always adopted innovative and creative teaching methods and inspired several journalism students, said Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi.

Prof Sundeep in his keynote address spoke about changing roles of media due to digital transformation including AI. The media gatekeepers are replaced by social media influencers and the responsibility to trust the content or not lies with consumers rather than producers, he said. As the fake news, commercialisation of data and opinions by the media is on rise and it is imperative to understand, learn and check facts before trusting and forwarding the information.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof V Durga Bhavani, spoke about the department’s association with founder chairman of Eenadu group Ramoji Rao who demised recently and paid homage to him. Dean Prof C Vani, incharge Head of the department Prof BN Neelima and others were present.