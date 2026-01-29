Lecture series on Gita commences

Visakhapatnam: A lecture on Bhagavad Gita Chapter XI, the yoga of the vision of the cosmic form (Visvarupa Darsana Yoga), was delivered by Sushila commenced in the city on Wednesday. Organised by Vedanta Institute Visakhapatnam, the day-one of the series at VMRDA Children’s Arena focused on Arjuna acknowledging Krishna’s message of the ‘Adhyatam’ (self-study), among others.

Delivering the lecture, Sushila elaborated about the purpose of existence, the mission of life in the world and the need to get rid of delusions to realise ‘self’ as highlighted by Lord Krishna to the Pandava in the Gita.

Before the commencement of the discourse, bhajans were played. Also, books of Sri Swami Parthasarathy were exhibited on the occasion. A number of students and people from various walks of life took part in the spiritual discourse that will continue till February 1 from 6.30 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. at the arena.