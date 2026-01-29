Microsoft Profit Jumps 60%, but Heavy AI Spending Weighs on Investor Sentiment

Microsoft delivered a strong financial performance in the final quarter of 2025, posting impressive profit growth driven by cloud demand and artificial intelligence momentum. However, the company’s aggressive spending on AI infrastructure unsettled investors, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.

The tech giant reported net income of $38.5 billion on revenue of $81.3 billion for the quarter ending December 31, a significant leap from $24.1 billion in profit and $69.6 billion in revenue during the same period a year ago. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations and underscored Microsoft’s expanding footprint in cloud and enterprise software.

Despite the upbeat numbers, markets reacted cautiously. Shares fell roughly five percent after the earnings release as investors focused on rising capital expenditures tied to Microsoft’s ambitious AI strategy.

Capital expenditures jumped 66 percent year-over-year to $37.5 billion, largely reflecting heavy investments in data centers, chips, and infrastructure to support AI and cloud services. The spending surge comes as Microsoft competes aggressively with rivals Google, Amazon, and Meta in the race to dominate next-generation AI technologies.

Much of the attention is also centered on Microsoft’s deepening relationship with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Microsoft currently owns a 27 percent stake in OpenAI, which has rapidly grown into the world’s most valuable private startup with a $500 billion valuation. However, some investors worry about the financial intensity required to sustain OpenAI’s rapid expansion.

Concerns stem from OpenAI’s high operating costs, including computing power and top engineering talent, which require billions of dollars in annual funding. Analysts noted that a meaningful portion of Microsoft’s future cloud revenue depends on OpenAI’s continued growth and stability.

According to Microsoft, roughly 45 percent of its remaining cloud commitments are tied to OpenAI, raising questions about concentration risk if the AI firm faces financial strain.

Still, Microsoft’s core cloud business remained a bright spot. Azure and other cloud services recorded a 39 percent increase in revenue, roughly matching analyst expectations. The company also noted that demand for cloud services continues to outpace available supply, signaling sustained enterprise appetite for digital transformation and AI-enabled tools.

Microsoft said that gains from its investment in OpenAI helped boost overall net income during the quarter.

Other business segments delivered mixed results. LinkedIn revenue grew 11 percent, reflecting steady demand for professional networking and hiring services. Meanwhile, Xbox content and services revenue slipped five percent, and hardware sales declined sharply by 32 percent.

Summing up the mixed investor reaction, Emarketer principal analyst Jeremy Goldman said, "Microsoft didn't declare victory on AI-but it made a credible case that the spending has a path to payback."

The results highlight Microsoft’s balancing act: strong earnings and rapid cloud growth on one side, and massive AI investments that could determine the company’s long-term leadership — or test investor patience — on the other.