Signature campaign seeking merger of Cantonment Board with GHMC

Alleging that attempts were made to turn the issue of merging the Secunderabad Cantonment Board into a political drama and push the public into confusion, BRS has come up with a signature campaign demanding merger.

The campaign was taken up by the party leader M Krishank. The first signature was taken of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. The BRS leader said that those who undertook protests on the merger have failed to clearly explain to the people why the protest was started in the first place and why it was abruptly withdrawn.

The merger is a public issue. When such an issue is taken up, it must be pursued in a united manner by bringing everyone together, beyond party lines. However, conducting protests without a clear roadmap and creating confusion among the public in the name of a protest is not appropriate. With contradictory statements coming from various platforms, including the BJP, confusion among the public has increased. In this context, the BRS is stepping forward to clearly reflect the opinion of the Cantonment resident, said Krishank.

He said that In support of the merger of the Cantonment Board, they were launching a programme to collect one lakh signatures.