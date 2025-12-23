Left parties demand withdrawal of VB-G RAM G

Vijayawada: Leaders of the Left parties have demanded that the Centre retain Mahatma Gandhi’s name for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and immediately withdraw the newly proposed Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) legislation. They alleged that it would adversely affect rural livelihoods and burden State governments.

As part of a nationwide protest call given by the CPM, CPI, and other Left parties, a large-scale demonstration was held at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Head Post Office in One Town in Vijayawada on Monday. The protest was against the Centre’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the newly proposed VB- G RAM G Bill, 2025. Addressing the gathering, CPM State Secretariat member Ch Babu Rao alleged that the BJP-led Union government was deliberately removing the names of national leaders associated with the freedom struggle.

CPM State Committee Member Donepudi Kasinath criticised State leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for not opposing the Centre’s decision. They warned of intensified protests until the new Bill is withdrawn and MGNREGA is restored in its original form.

CPI Vijayawada City secretary G Koteswara Rao accused the Centre of promoting divisive politics and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi for political gains. He said the new legislation would impose nearly 40 per cent additional financial responsibility on States and weaken employment security for rural workers. RSP state secretary Janajiram, SUCI leader Sudhir, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Ramakrishna, VMC Corporator B Satya Babu, and others were present.