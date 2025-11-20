Legal awareness key to prevent harassment: Sailaja

Srikakulam: Women must be fully aware of the laws relating to sexual harassment to effectively protect themselves, said Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja. She emphasised that the commission is working with a strong, strategic plan to ensure strict implementation of the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act).

She was addressing a workshop on ‘Effective Measures to Combat Sexual Harassment’ organised jointly by the Women’s Commission and Dr B R Ambedkar University at the Ambedkar Kala here, where she attended as the chief guest.

Dr Sailaja said that since assuming office recently, the commission has received a large number of domestic violence complaints. She urged all women to understand sexual harassment laws and encouraged students to learn self-defence skills like karate. Many women, she said, face harassment at workplaces but remain silent due to fear or social pressure.

She stressed the need for Local Complaint Committees (LCCs), especially in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, cashew processing and other industries where women work in large numbers.

The POSH Act was enacted in 2013, but many employees still lack awareness about its provisions, she noted. The commission plans to ensure effective implementation of the law across districts, including awareness programmes for both organised and unorganised workers.

Dr Sailaja said women should feel safe and confident when going to work. “They face harassment but cannot speak out, nor can they leave their jobs. This must change,” she said. She also assured that she would speak to the district administration to ensure the formation of Local Complaint Committees in workplaces with higher numbers of women employees. The chairperson expressed hope that Andhra Pradesh would become a safe state for women.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr B R Ambedkar University vice-chancellor Prof K R Rajini said women’s empowerment had begun to take strong roots and urged women to make full use of government welfare schemes.

Labour department deputy commissioner Dinesh Kumar said efforts would be made to establish Local Complaint Committees wherever more than ten women employees are present.

Women police station SI Narimani, Beemunipatnam Government Degree College principal Penki Surekha, Local Complaint Committee representative Lakshmi Kumari and university staff addressed the gathering

A book ‘Surakshita Gramam’ was released on the occasion.