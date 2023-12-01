Live
Legends League Cricket T-20 from December 2
Five teams will compete with one another in the tournament
Visakhapatnam: Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam will be the venue for the Legends Cricket League (LLC) T-20 matches. Five teams will compete with one another in the tournament scheduled to be held from December 2 to December 4.
As many as 70 cricketers from all over the world will arrive in Visakhapatnam to participate in the league. India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Giants and Southern Superstars teams are participating in the league.
Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Yashpal Singh, Richard Powell, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Oothappa, Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Sreesanth, Taylor, Upul Tharanga, Ashok Dinda and other noted players would take part in the matches.
Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said Visakhapatnam city would host three league stage matches of LLC season 2. The league added two new franchisees in this edition – Southern Superstars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad, he informed.
India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will face each other on December 2nd at 7 pm, Gujarat Giants and Southern Superstars on December 3rd at 3 pm, Manipal Tigers and Urbanizers Hyderabad at 7 pm on December 4.