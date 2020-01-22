Legislative council: Opposition members stalled the house as the govt stops live telecast

Amaravati: The TDP, BJP and PDF party members have created an uproar in the legislative council after the discussion on the Decentralisation and repeal of CRDA bill started in the house. The opposition member complains about the unavailability of the live telecast for the council proceedings. Hence, they held protests in the upper house demanding to live telecast the council proceedings.

The council chairman who expressed his displeasure over the situation had adjourned the house. On other hands, the government who on Tuesday cited about the technical problems in live telecasting the house proceedings has once again assured the opposition to provide live telecast once the issue is rectified.

However, the TDP members had not shown their respite and asserted that they would stall the house proceedings until the live telecast is initiated.